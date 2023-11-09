When the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Olli Maatta score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Maatta has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:20 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:25 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 6-3 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 4-0

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.