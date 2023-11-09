As they gear up to take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2) on Thursday, November 9 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Questionable Lower Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.7 per game).

Its goal differential (+6) makes the team seventh-best in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Montreal has allowed 42 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-185) Canadiens (+150) 6.5

