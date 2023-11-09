Red Wings vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 9
As they gear up to take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2) on Thursday, November 9 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit has scored the fourth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.7 per game).
- Its goal differential (+6) makes the team seventh-best in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- Montreal has allowed 42 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-185)
|Canadiens (+150)
|6.5
