The Detroit Red Wings will host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, November 9, with the Canadiens having lost four straight games.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the league (48 total, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 13 5 12 17 6 9 51.3% Alex DeBrincat 13 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 13 1 10 11 5 4 - Lucas Raymond 13 4 6 10 6 3 0% J.T. Compher 13 2 7 9 6 3 47.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.5 goals per game (42 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

The Canadiens' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players