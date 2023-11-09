The Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Dylan Larkin, Cole Caufield and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Detroit's top offensive players this season is Larkin, who has scored 17 points in 13 games (five goals and 12 assists).

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 14 points (nine goals, five assists) to the team.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Moritz Seider's season total of 11 points has come from one goal and 10 assists.

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Caufield has totaled four goals and eight assists in 12 games for Montreal, good for 12 points.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Sean Monahan is a key piece of the offense for Montreal with 11 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added five assists in 12 games.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.