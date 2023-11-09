The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Gostisbehere has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:40 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:30 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

