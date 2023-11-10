The Detroit Pistons (2-7) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 120 - Pistons 105

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 7.5)

76ers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-14.7)

76ers (-14.7) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.4

The 76ers have put together a 7-0-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-5-0 mark from the Pistons.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (66.7% of the time) than Philadelphia and its opponents (57.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 5-0, while the Pistons are 2-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are 20th in the league offensively (110.3 points scored per game) and 15th on defense (113.7 points allowed).

On the glass, Detroit is eighth in the league in rebounds (46 per game). It is second-best in rebounds allowed (40.9 per game).

This season the Pistons are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 27.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.8 per game). And it is ranked 25th in forcing them (12.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pistons are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.5%.

