The Detroit Pistons, with Cade Cunningham, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Cunningham posted 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a 120-118 loss versus the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Cunningham, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-114)

Over 23.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-208)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per contest last season, third in the NBA.

The 76ers were the second-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing an average of 24.2 assists last season, the 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA last season, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

