How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) hit the court against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans shot 43.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.
- Detroit Mercy compiled an 8-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.
- The Titans put up 7.3 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bearcats allowed their opponents to score (69.3).
- When it scored more than 69.3 points last season, Detroit Mercy went 13-11.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison
- Detroit Mercy put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Titans conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).
- Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 94-60
|Savage Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
