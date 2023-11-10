The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) hit the court against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot 43.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.

Detroit Mercy compiled an 8-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.

The Titans put up 7.3 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bearcats allowed their opponents to score (69.3).

When it scored more than 69.3 points last season, Detroit Mercy went 13-11.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

Detroit Mercy put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Titans conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).

Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

