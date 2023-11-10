The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) hit the court against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans shot 43.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Detroit Mercy compiled an 8-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Titans ranked seventh.
  • The Titans put up 7.3 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bearcats allowed their opponents to score (69.3).
  • When it scored more than 69.3 points last season, Detroit Mercy went 13-11.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

  • Detroit Mercy put up more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Titans conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).
  • Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than away (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Toledo L 94-60 Savage Arena
11/10/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
11/14/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/18/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

