Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Fifth Third Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Titans Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit Mercy and its opponent combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last year.
- The Titans were 14-16-0 against the spread last year.
- Cincinnati had more success against the spread than Detroit Mercy last year, recording an ATS record of 17-11-0, as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of the Titans.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.1
|153.7
|69.3
|144.6
|143.5
|Detroit Mercy
|76.6
|153.7
|75.3
|144.6
|147.6
Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends
- The Titans put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats gave up.
- Detroit Mercy put together an 11-11 ATS record and a 13-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.3 points.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Detroit Mercy
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|Detroit Mercy
|16-3
|Home Record
|9-5
|5-7
|Away Record
|5-13
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-9-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.1
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
