Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
In Genesee County, Michigan, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Haslett High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Davison High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Rockford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
