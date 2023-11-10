Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
In Kent County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at West Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaylord High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Center High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Rapids High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Davison High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Rockford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.