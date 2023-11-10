In Kent County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at West Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylord High School at Forest Hills Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Center High School at East Lansing High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: East Lansing, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Rapids High School at South Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Davison High School at Rockford High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
  • Location: Rockford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

