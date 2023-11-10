The Detroit Pistons, with Killian Hayes, face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 120-118 loss to the Bucks (his previous action) Hayes produced 14 points and four assists.

Let's look at Hayes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+124)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the league defensively last season, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per game last year, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Killian Hayes vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 25 5 1 6 1 0 2 1/8/2023 34 26 4 6 4 1 3 12/21/2022 34 12 2 4 0 1 1

