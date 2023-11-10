Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lapeer County, Michigan this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
