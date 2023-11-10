Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lenawee County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clinton High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Deckerville Community High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
