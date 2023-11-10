Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lenawee County, Michigan this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Clinton High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Deckerville Community High School at Lenawee Christian School