Marvin Bagley III and the Detroit Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bagley, in his last action, had 12 points in a 120-118 loss to the Bucks.

In this article we will break down Bagley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bagley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the league last season, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 41.2 boards per game.

The 76ers gave up 24.2 assists per game last year (sixth in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA last season, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marvin Bagley III vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 20 10 10 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.