The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) battle the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Crisler Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolverines had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Penguins' opponents hit.

In games Michigan shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.

The Penguins ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines recorded were just 0.9 more points than the Penguins gave up (72.5).

When Michigan put up more than 72.5 points last season, it went 13-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan fared better at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.6.

Michigan made 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule