The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) battle the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Crisler Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wolverines had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Penguins' opponents hit.
  • In games Michigan shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
  • The Penguins ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.
  • Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines recorded were just 0.9 more points than the Penguins gave up (72.5).
  • When Michigan put up more than 72.5 points last season, it went 13-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Michigan fared better at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.6.
  • Michigan made 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State - Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.