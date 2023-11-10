How to Watch Michigan vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) battle the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Crisler Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Big Ten Network
Michigan Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolverines had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was the same as the Penguins' opponents hit.
- In games Michigan shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 12-2 overall.
- The Penguins ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines recorded were just 0.9 more points than the Penguins gave up (72.5).
- When Michigan put up more than 72.5 points last season, it went 13-4.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Michigan fared better at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.6.
- Michigan made 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
