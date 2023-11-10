The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Oakland went 10-8 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
  • Oakland put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
  • Oakland sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ohio State L 79-73 Value City Arena
11/10/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Bowling Green - Athletics Center O'rena
11/19/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium

