How to Watch Oakland vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Oakland went 10-8 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
- The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini allowed their opponents to score (67.2).
- Oakland put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oakland Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).
- Oakland sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 79-73
|Value City Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.