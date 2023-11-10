The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini gave up to their opponents (41.6%).

Oakland went 10-8 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Illini finished 60th.

The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini allowed their opponents to score (67.2).

Oakland put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.

At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.2).

Oakland sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule