Friday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Illinois squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 75, Oakland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-8.0)

Illinois (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland Performance Insights

Last season Oakland posted 73.3 points per game (136th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 76.3 points per contest (332nd-ranked).

The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th in college basketball with 28.9 rebounds per game, but they gave up 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranked 12th-worst in college basketball.

Oakland ranked 281st in college basketball with 11.8 assists per game.

The Golden Grizzlies were top-25 last year in turnovers, 25th-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 90th with 13.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Golden Grizzlies, who were 192nd in college basketball with 7.3 threes per game, shot just 30.9% from beyond the arc, which was 24th-worst in the country.

When it came to three-pointers, Oakland was inefficient defensively, as it ranked 24th-worst in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (8.8 per game) and 18th-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%).

Last year Oakland took 60.3% two-pointers, accounting for 71.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 39.7% threes (28.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.