Oakland vs. Illinois November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
Oakland vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Illinois (-24.5)
- Total: 150.5
- TV: B1G+
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Oakland vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Illinois Rank
|Illinois AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|24th
|35.3
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
