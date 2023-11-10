Oakland vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at State Farm Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Oakland vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 18 of Oakland's games went over the point total.
- The Golden Grizzlies beat the spread 11 times in 32 games last season.
- Illinois put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-18-0 mark from Oakland.
Oakland vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|147.6
|67.2
|143.5
|140.5
|Oakland
|73.3
|147.6
|76.3
|143.5
|146.3
Additional Oakland Insights & Trends
- The Golden Grizzlies' 73.3 points per game last year were 6.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.2 points last season, Oakland went 9-11 against the spread and 11-10 overall.
Oakland vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Oakland
|11-18-0
|18-11-0
Oakland vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Oakland
|15-2
|Home Record
|8-6
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-10
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
