On Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Detroit Pistons (2-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

BSDET and NBCS-PH Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM 76ers (-7.5) 221.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel 76ers (-8) 221 -350 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers average 119.3 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 107.6 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +82 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Pistons' -30 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.3 points per game (20th in NBA) while giving up 113.7 per outing (15th in league).

These teams rack up 229.6 points per game between them, 8.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 221.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Detroit has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +30000 - 76ers +2200 +900 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.