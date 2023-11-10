The Detroit Pistons (2-7) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 221.5.

Pistons vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -7.5 221.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 221.5 points in five of nine outings.
  • Detroit's games this year have had a 224.0-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Detroit has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pistons have won in two of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Detroit has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Pistons vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 3 42.9% 119.3 229.6 107.6 221.3 221.4
Pistons 5 55.6% 110.3 229.6 113.7 221.3 220.4

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (1-3-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).
  • The Pistons' 110.3 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 107.6 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Pistons vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Pistons and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pistons 4-5 2-1 6-3
76ers 7-0 3-0 4-3

Pistons vs. 76ers Point Insights

Pistons 76ers
110.3
Points Scored (PG)
 119.3
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
3-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-0
2-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
113.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.6
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-0
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-0

