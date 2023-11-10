The Detroit Pistons (2-7) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (6-1) on November 10, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Detroit has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.

The Pistons put up just 2.7 more points per game (110.3) than the 76ers allow (107.6).

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Detroit is 2-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons average 108.5 points per game, 3.3 less than away (111.8). On defense they give up 113.0 points per game at home, 1.2 less than away (114.2).

At home Detroit is giving up 113.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than it is away (114.2).

At home the Pistons are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 3.7 less than on the road (29.0).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries