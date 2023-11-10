Top Player Prop Bets for Pistons vs. 76ers on November 10, 2023
Jalen Duren and Joel Embiid are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers meet at Little Caesars Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Jalen Duren Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -118)
- Duren's 18.0 points per game are 5.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 5.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- The 22.3 points Cade Cunningham has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (23.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).
- Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Ausar Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
- The 6.3 points Ausar Thompson scores per game are 6.2 less than his prop total on Friday (12.5).
- He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.
- Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|29.5 (Over: -114)
|10.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
- Friday's points prop bet for Embiid is 29.5 points. That is 1.5 fewer than his season average of 31.0.
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (10.5).
- Embiid has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 2.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- Friday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 23.5. That's 6.8 less than his season average.
- He has pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.
