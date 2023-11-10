Jalen Duren and Joel Embiid are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers meet at Little Caesars Arena on Friday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and NBCS-PH

BSDET and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Duren's 18.0 points per game are 5.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 5.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Get Duren gear at Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 22.3 points Cade Cunningham has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (23.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -111)

The 6.3 points Ausar Thompson scores per game are 6.2 less than his prop total on Friday (12.5).

He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

Thompson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -130)

Friday's points prop bet for Embiid is 29.5 points. That is 1.5 fewer than his season average of 31.0.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged 7.0 assists per game, 2.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +162)

Friday's over/under for Tyrese Maxey is 23.5. That's 6.8 less than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, 3.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Maxey has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

His 4.7 made three-pointers average is 2.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.