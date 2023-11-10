Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
White Pigeon High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.