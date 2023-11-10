AAC rivals will do battle when the SMU Mustangs (7-2) face the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on SMU vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is SMU vs. North Texas?

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 43, North Texas 19

SMU 43, North Texas 19 SMU has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

The Mustangs have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter.

North Texas has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Mean Green have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +725 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs a 92.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-19.5)



SMU (-19.5) In eight SMU games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

North Texas has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Mean Green won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the SMU vs. North Texas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65)



Under (65) SMU and its opponents have combined for over Friday's over/under of 65 points just twice this season.

In the North Texas' nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's total of 65.

Together, the two teams combine for 74.8 points per game, 9.8 points more than the point total of 65 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 58.2 58.9 Implied Total AVG 38 40 36.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-1 1-2-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 65.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.6 37.2 35.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 2-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.