Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscola County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Tuscola County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.
Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Millington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Millington, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Martin High School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
