The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Time: 10:45 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNLV vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Wyoming Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-3.5) 51.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UNLV (-4.5) 51.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UNLV vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

  • UNLV has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Wyoming is 5-2-1 ATS this year.
  • The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UNLV & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

UNLV
To Win the MWC +1500 Bet $100 to win $1500
Wyoming
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.