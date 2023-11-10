Friday's contest at Georgia State Convocation Center has the Georgia State Panthers (1-0) matching up with the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 win for Georgia State, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Broncos are coming off of a 77-53 loss to DePaul in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 64, Western Michigan 63

Other MAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos averaged 63.2 points per game last season (220th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (294th in college basketball). They had a -173 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.9 points per game.

In conference action, Western Michigan scored fewer points (60.9 per game) than it did overall (63.2) in 2022-23.

The Broncos scored 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 59.8 away.

At home, Western Michigan gave up 62.5 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 74.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.