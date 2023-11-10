The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the USC Trojans square off for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Friday.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

South Dakota Coyotes vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena
  • Location: Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch South Dakota vs. Creighton

  • TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Lions vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
  • Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State

  • TV: SEC Network+

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. No. 21 USC Trojans

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Galen Center
  • Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch FGCU vs. USC

  • TV: Pac-12 Network

