The field for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course will include Adam Long. The event is from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Long at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Long Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Long's average finish has been 31st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Long has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Long has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 41 -6 279 0 15 0 0 $682,133

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Long played this event was in 2022, and he finished 44th.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Long has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.9 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which placed him in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Long shot better than 61% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Long recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Long did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Long had fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

At that last competition, Long's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at four).

Long finished the World Wide Technology Championship registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Long had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.