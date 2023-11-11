Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. There are prop bets for DeBrincat available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, DeBrincat has averaged 18:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

DeBrincat has a goal in five games this year out of 14 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In seven of 14 games this year, DeBrincat has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 14 games this season, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 14 Points 3 9 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

