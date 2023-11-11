Alex Smalley will be among those competing at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Smalley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Smalley Odds to Win: +2200

Alex Smalley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Smalley has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Smalley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Smalley has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Smalley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Smalley has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -6 278 0 17 3 4 $2.7M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Smalley's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 all two times, and his average finish has been 12th.

Smalley has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Smalley finished 11th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 181 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Smalley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,295 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Smalley's Last Time Out

Smalley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

His 4.16-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Smalley shot better than 77% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Smalley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Smalley recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Smalley's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (eight).

In that most recent tournament, Smalley posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Smalley finished the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Smalley finished without one.

