Can we anticipate Andrew Copp lighting the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Copp averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.