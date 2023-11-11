How to Watch Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Texas State vs Miami (OH) (11:00 AM ET | November 11)
- Arkansas State vs Bowling Green (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- The Chippewas made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- In games Central Michigan shot better than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.
- The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas recorded were just 4.1 fewer points than the Warhawks gave up (69.8).
- When Central Michigan scored more than 69.8 points last season, it went 7-2.
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Central Michigan performed better in home games last season, scoring 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Chippewas were better at home last season, allowing 71.6 points per game, compared to 75.1 on the road.
- In home games, Central Michigan made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to when playing on the road (28.3%).
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
