The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas made 41.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

In games Central Michigan shot better than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.

The Warhawks ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Chippewas finished 192nd.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas recorded were just 4.1 fewer points than the Warhawks gave up (69.8).

When Central Michigan scored more than 69.8 points last season, it went 7-2.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Central Michigan performed better in home games last season, scoring 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.

Defensively the Chippewas were better at home last season, allowing 71.6 points per game, compared to 75.1 on the road.

In home games, Central Michigan made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to when playing on the road (28.3%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule