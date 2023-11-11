The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at McGuirk Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-2.5) 138.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-2.5) 138.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Michigan covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Chippewas games.

UL Monroe compiled a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 11 of the Warhawks' games last year went over the point total.

