David Perron and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for Perron available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

David Perron vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Perron has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:09 on the ice per game.

Perron has a goal in three of 14 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Perron has registered a point in a game four times this year over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Perron has an assist in three of 14 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Perron has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Perron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 4 7 Points 3 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

