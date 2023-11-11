How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles shot at a 44% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Georgia Southern Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 6-14 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Georgia Southern Eagles finished 189th.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).
- Eastern Michigan went 6-13 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).
- At home, the Eastern Michigan Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 84.4.
- At home, Eastern Michigan knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) too.
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|L 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
