The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles shot at a 44% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Georgia Southern Eagles averaged.
  • Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 6-14 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Georgia Southern Eagles finished 189th.
  • The Eastern Michigan Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).
  • Eastern Michigan went 6-13 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).
  • At home, the Eastern Michigan Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 84.4.
  • At home, Eastern Michigan knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) too.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler L 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State - George Gervin GameAbove Center

