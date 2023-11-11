The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eastern Michigan Eagles shot at a 44% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Georgia Southern Eagles averaged.

Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 6-14 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were the 349th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Georgia Southern Eagles finished 189th.

The Eastern Michigan Eagles put up 5.5 more points per game last year (72.2) than the Georgia Southern Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).

Eastern Michigan went 6-13 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Eastern Michigan scored 5.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (74).

At home, the Eastern Michigan Eagles conceded 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 84.4.

At home, Eastern Michigan knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.7). Eastern Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.7%) than on the road (32.6%) too.

