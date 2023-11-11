Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|145.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-2.5)
|146.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Eastern Michigan compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Eastern Michigan Eagles had an ATS record of 11-12.
- Georgia Southern compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record last year.
- The Georgia Southern Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.