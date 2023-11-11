The Ohio State Buckeyes should win their matchup versus the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-31.5) Under (47.5) Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have a 3-4-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Spartans' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Michigan State games this year is 3.1 fewer points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes' record against the spread is 4-3-1.

Ohio State has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 31.5-point favorites.

The Buckeyes have had one game (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 54.9, 7.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Spartans vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.8 10.7 38.8 11.5 28 10 Michigan State 18.2 26.6 18.7 26.5 17.3 26.7

