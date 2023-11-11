How to Watch the Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a Big Ten clash.
Ohio State ranks 46th in total offense this season (417.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 417.6 yards allowed per game. Michigan State has been sputtering on offense, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 18.2 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 26.6 points per contest (74th-ranked).
For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on NBC, read on.
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Michigan State vs. Ohio State Key Statistics
|Michigan State
|Ohio State
|319.8 (116th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|417.6 (50th)
|351.6 (43rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|271.2 (4th)
|103.7 (118th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|134.3 (91st)
|216.1 (82nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|283.2 (23rd)
|19 (123rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (30th)
|15 (31st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|9 (107th)
Michigan State Stats Leaders
- Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 156 carries for 659 yards, or 73.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.
- Jalen Berger has racked up 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.
- Montorie Foster has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 436 (48.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has two touchdowns.
- Tre Mosley has 28 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 288 yards (32 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jaron Glover's 28 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 261 yards.
Ohio State Stats Leaders
- Kyle McCord has 2,352 yards passing for Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.
- TreVeyon Henderson has 585 rushing yards on 90 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).
- DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 276 yards (30.7 per game) with three touchdowns.
- Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 914 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has registered 52 catches and 10 touchdowns.
- Cade Stover has put together a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 34 targets.
- Emeka Egbuka has compiled 26 catches for 332 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.
