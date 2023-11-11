The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Ohio State ranks 46th in total offense this season (417.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 417.6 yards allowed per game. Michigan State has been sputtering on offense, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 18.2 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, surrendering 26.6 points per contest (74th-ranked).

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Michigan State Ohio State 319.8 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.6 (50th) 351.6 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.2 (4th) 103.7 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.3 (91st) 216.1 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.2 (23rd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 156 carries for 659 yards, or 73.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has racked up 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 436 (48.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has 28 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 288 yards (32 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaron Glover's 28 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 261 yards.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,352 yards passing for Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 585 rushing yards on 90 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 276 yards (30.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 914 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 93 times and has registered 52 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put together a 429-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 34 targets.

Emeka Egbuka has compiled 26 catches for 332 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

