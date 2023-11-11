The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 31.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered three times in eight games with a spread this season.

Ohio State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 31.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

