Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) and the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by giving up only 231.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 43rd (424.2 yards per game). Penn State has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (40.2) and third-best in points allowed per game (11.9).

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan Penn State 424.2 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (69th) 231.4 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 167.1 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (43rd) 257.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (77th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (2nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 2,134 yards (237.1 ypg) on 156-of-206 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has 649 rushing yards on 126 carries with 16 touchdowns.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 74 times for 232 yards (25.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 589 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 24 passes while averaging 46.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has a total of 419 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 1,895 passing yards, or 210.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.8% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 119 times for 573 yards (63.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has totaled 480 yards on 121 carries with seven touchdowns, while also catching 19 passes for 148 yards and one score.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has racked up 645 receiving yards on 51 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has put up a 233-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 34 targets.

Tyler Warren has racked up 216 reciving yards (24 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

