Michigan vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0), with the first-ranked scoring defense in the country, will visit the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and the sixth-ranked scoring offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Nittany Lions are 4.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup.
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|45.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-5.5)
|45.5
|-210
|+172
Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4.
- Penn State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the Big Ten
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
