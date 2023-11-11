Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - November 11
Heading into their Saturday, November 11 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3) at Little Caesars Arena, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Czarnik
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- Detroit's 50 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +5.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 34 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 44 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 21st in the NHL.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-160)
|Blue Jackets (+135)
|6.5
