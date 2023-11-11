The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3, losers of three in a row) at Little Caesars Arena. The contest on Saturday, November 11 begins at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET.

The Red Wings have put up a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 47 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.0%) while allowing 31 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-160)

Red Wings (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings are 7-5-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime contests.

In the five games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-2 record (good for six points).

In the two games this season the Red Wings scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals 10 times, and are 7-2-1 in those games (to record 15 points).

In the six games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 3-2-1 (seven points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 4-3-1 (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.57 Goals Scored 2.62 26th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 17th 30.6 Shots 31.2 15th 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.9 26th 9th 23.33% Power Play % 14.29% 25th 18th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 87.5% 5th

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

