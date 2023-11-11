Player prop bet options for Dylan Larkin, Boone Jenner and others are listed when the Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

  • Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin is one of Detroit's top contributors (17 total points), having registered five goals and 12 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5
at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5
vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6
vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1
at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Alex DeBrincat is another of Detroit's offensive options, contributing 14 points (nine goals, five assists) to the team.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4
at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2
vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5
vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5
at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2

Moritz Seider Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Moritz Seider has one goal and 10 assists for Detroit.

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 3
at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2
vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 3
vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1
at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

  • Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jenner's nine points are important for Columbus. He has seven goals and two assists in 13 games.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots
vs. Stars Nov. 9 1 0 1 2
at Panthers Nov. 6 1 0 1 2
at Capitals Nov. 4 0 0 0 5
vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2
at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.