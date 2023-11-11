Can we expect Robby Fabbri finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 28 games last season, Fabbri scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, Fabbri picked up three goals and five assists.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 20.0% of them.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

