Will Shayne Gostisbehere find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:40 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:30 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET

NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.