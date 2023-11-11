Tennessee vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) are just 1.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each squad has a solid rushing defense, with the Volunteers 14th in the country against the run, and the Tigers 25th. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Missouri is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Tennessee & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.